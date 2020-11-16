Dom Joly: Could this tech help my sleep apnoea?

Sleep apnoea, where a person temporarily stops breathing while they are asleep, can lead to serious health conditions including high blood pressure and increased risk of a stroke, if it is left untreated.

Comedian and travel writer Dom Joly has the condition and uses a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine to help improve his breathing while sleeping.

He also has a portable version for when he is travelling, but could other devices also help?

He tests some the latest tech for BBC Click to find out.

Always seek medical advice before discontinuing current treatments.

