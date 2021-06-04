BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at the best tech news stories of the week including:

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the European Union announce a $1bn (820m euro, £710m) partnership to accelerate clean technology

A drone films itself crashing into Iceland’s erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano

A robot which can mimic the expressions of people around it is developed at Columbia University, New York

