Robot Eva mimics human emotions and other tech news
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at the best tech news stories of the week including:
- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the European Union announce a $1bn (820m euro, £710m) partnership to accelerate clean technology
- A drone films itself crashing into Iceland’s erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano
- A robot which can mimic the expressions of people around it is developed at Columbia University, New York
