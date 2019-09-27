Flight of the Sky Lion at the Legoland Windsor Resort is the UK's first flying theatre ride.

The adventure is projected onto a 20m (65ft) high concave screen and the gondola, where the audience sits, is capable of a 30 degree swing, 23 degree pitch and 3 degrees of yaw (left or right movement).

BBC Click's LJ Rich experiences the ride and goes behind the scenes to find out more.

