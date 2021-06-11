BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best tech news stories of the week including:

In an Instagram post Jeff Bezos announces he is going to be onboard Blue Origin’s first human flight to space in July, but Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson is aiming to get there first

A massive internet outage temporarily brought down major websites around the world

Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) design a new robot to perform acrobatic behaviours in a realistic simulation

