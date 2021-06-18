BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best technology news stories of the week including:

Amazon opens its fifth till-less, “just walk out” grocery store in London’s Chalk Farm neighbourhood

An autonomous artificially intelligent ship, the Mayflower 400, sets sail across the Atlantic ocean

The Young Voices choir becomes the largest group of children to sing together on a Zoom call - they joined Billy Ocean in singing Lovely Day

