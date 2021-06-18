Billy Ocean and Zoom choir break record and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Amazon opens its fifth till-less, “just walk out” grocery store in London’s Chalk Farm neighbourhood
- An autonomous artificially intelligent ship, the Mayflower 400, sets sail across the Atlantic ocean
- The Young Voices choir becomes the largest group of children to sing together on a Zoom call - they joined Billy Ocean in singing Lovely Day
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology