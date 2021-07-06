‘There were no avatars like me so we made a game’

When graphic designer Yvonne and her daughter Alyssa realised there was a lack of representation of black characters in videogames they decided to create one called Frobellles.

It is a dress-up game that aims to empower young black girls and improve representation in gaming.

Since then there has been progress in the wider industry to be more representative, but is enough being done?

BBC Click’s Kesewaa Browne finds out more.

