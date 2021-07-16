BBC Click's Romana Kreider looks at the best technology news stories of the week including:

Google is fined €500m (£427m) by France's competition authority for not negotiating “in good faith” with news organisations over their use of content. Google has told the BBC the decision "ignores our efforts to reach an agreement"

One of the world’s largest inland floating solar farms is opened in Singapore

A robot which can help people get dressed is developed by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick