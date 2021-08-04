BBC Click's Lara Lewington visits one of the newest smart office blocks in London to see how technology could transform our working lives.

The building at 22 Bishopsgate will provide workspace for 12,000 people who will be able to control many of its workplace functions from a smartphone app.

The app sends data to a central hub enabling the managers to vary temperature, air quality, air conditioning and lighting when necessary.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick