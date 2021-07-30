Untethered bi-pedal robot runs 5km and other tech news
BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Twitter begins testing a new online shopping feature
- US President Joe Biden warns a cyber-attack on the country could lead to a “real shooting war”
- An untethered bi-pedal robot, developed at Oregon State University, teaches itself to run and completes a 5km (3.1mile) journey
