Romana Kreider looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Two new foldable smartphones are unveiled by Samsung - the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3

Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network lost over $600m (£433m) in one of the sector's biggest ever cyber heists - the hacker has since returned most of the stolen assets

Nasa says it will send a robotic rotorcraft to Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, in 2027

