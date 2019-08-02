More than 300 mosquito-catching machines have been deployed in the French town of Hyères after the insects started to affect tourism.

The Qista machines mimic human breathing to lure in the mosquitoes and trap them in a net.

Qista says the devices reduce the prevalence of mosquitoes by about 80%.

BBC Click's Chris Fox went to Hyères to see the machines in action and ask the company's co-founders about their impact on the environment.

