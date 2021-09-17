BBC News

The AI body scanner detecting skin cancer and other news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at the best tech news stories of the week including:

  • Apple unveiled new iPhone 13 handsets which come with Cinematic Mode, a portrait-style option for shooting videos with depth of field.
  • TikTok launched a range of mental health features, with some support resources linked to the search term "suicide".
  • Australian researchers have pioneered a world-first 3D imaging system for detecting skin cancer.

