Making Facebook safer means less money - whistleblower

A former Facebook employee behind a series of bombshell leaks has revealed her identity and spoken out in an interview.

Frances Haugen said the documents - shared with the Wall Street Journal - showed that Facebook was repeatedly choosing "profit over safety".

Facebook said the leaks were misleading and glossed over positive research conducted by the company.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.