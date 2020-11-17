Making Facebook safer means less money - whistleblower

A former Facebook employee behind a series of bombshell leaks has revealed her identity and spoken out in an interview.

Frances Haugen is due to testify before US Congress on Tuesday. She said the documents - shared with the Wall Street Journal - showed that Facebook was repeatedly choosing "profit over safety".

She told CBS 60 Minutes: "Facebook has realised that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they'll click on less ads, they'll make less money."

Facebook said the leaks were misleading and glossed over positive research conducted by the company.

