Facebook 'prioritises safety above profit'

Facebook has rejected claims, made by a former employee to US Congress, that its products harm children.

Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old former product manager turned whistleblower, heavily criticised the company at a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Facebook's Monika Bickert responded that the company was attempting to answer questions over how it protects users' mental health and blocks the spread of disinformation.

She told the BBC's Christian Fraser that the fact they had commissioned research into the issues showed that they were "prioritising safety above profit".

