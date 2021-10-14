The data-privacy watchdog has written to Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen requesting her full evidence to see whether the technology company has broken UK law.

The information commissioner Elizabeth Denham told the BBC's Amol Rajan, that she wants to analyse the documents from a UK perspective, particularly relating to children.

Former Facebook employee Ms Haugen claimed the social-media company hid "behind walls" about how it used data.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has rejected her allegations.