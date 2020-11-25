UK’s electric Arrival promises greener deliveries

Electric vehicle start-up, Arrival says it has sold more than 50,000 vans and buses even before one has hit the road.

Arrival, founded in 2015, has designed a new style of electric vans and buses which will start being delivered to customers in 2022.

Other manufacturers also offer all-electric versions typically of their most popular models, but Arrival’s design uses different materials which it says dramatically reduces weight while saving space.

Arrival is still yet to publicly announce any prices.

BBC Click’s Dan Simmons explores the company’s research and development labs in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

