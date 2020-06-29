Eco-friendly greenhouses grow food with waste heat

Two commercial greenhouses powered by the waste heat generated from a nearby water treatment plant are growing crops which will supply UK shops.

Fossil fuels are often used as a source of heat in conventional commercial greenhouses, so this method also reduces carbon emissions.

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake, who visited the greenhouses in 2020 while they were under construction, returns to the Green House Norwich to find out more.

