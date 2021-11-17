Evil Corp: My hunt for Russia’s ‘millionaire hackers’

After an unprecedented year of cyber-attacks against companies, institutions and even hospitals, the US, the UK and Australia have begun ‘hacking back’ against the hackers after years of naming and shaming them to no avail. The websites and systems of cyber gangs are being taken out – marking a major shift in how these governments deal with cyber aggression – much of which they say comes from Russia. The BBC’s cyber reporter Joe Tidy travelled to Russia to track down the alleged hackers living millionaire lifestyles, with little chance of ever being arrested.

