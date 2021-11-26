BBC News

'World's fastest' all-electric plane and other tech news

LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • Apple sues spyware firm NSO Group and its parent company for allegedly targeting iPhone users with a hacking tool. NSO Group says its tools were made to target terrorists and criminals
  • Rolls-Royce waits for confirmation that its Spirit of Innovation craft is the world’s fastest all-electric plane
  • Nasa launches a spacecraft to smash into an asteroid with the aim of finding out how much it could alter its speed and direction

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology