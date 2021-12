LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

UK's Competition and Markets Authority orders Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to sell Giphy - a Gif-sharing search engine

Co-founder and CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, steps down as chief executive of the company

A virtual yacht sells for $650,000 (£490,000) inside building game The Sandbox

