‘I was murdered by my husband’ - tech gives victims a voice
Artificial intelligence has enabled five women who were murdered to warn others about abusive relationships.
Photographs of the women before they died were animated to show them telling their story with their voices being provided by actresses.
The resulting video formed part of an Israeli public education campaign.
BBC Click’s Lara Lewington reports.
If you have been affected by any of these issues raised in this film you can visit the BBC’s Action Line.