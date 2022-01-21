BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at the best of the week's technology news stories including:

Microsoft announces it will buy the games company behind the Call of Duty franchise for $68.7bn (£50.5bn)

The UK Treasury announces new laws to deal with misleading crypto-asset promotions

Action Audio helps the Australian Open become more accessible to people with sight loss by enabling the position of the tennis ball to be heard

