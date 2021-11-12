UK solar start-ups tackle soaring energy prices
Click’s Dan Simmons showcases several British entrepreneurs who are about to launch new solar products as an alternative to traditional silicon solar panels.
Including sculptures, roller blinds and new thin solar film, these inventions open up the possibility of home electricity generation to those without exclusive access to a roof.
With electricity prices going up interest in this kind of solar technology is likely to rise.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick