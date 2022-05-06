Spotify creates an island on Roblox and other tech news
BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Personal information including phone numbers and home address can be removed from Google search results
- The European Commission accuses Apple of abusing its market position for contactless payments on iPhones: Apple denies the charge and promises to engage with the Commission
- Music streaming service Spotify creates an island on video game Roblox
