A device which attaches to a bicycle and beams a laser light 1.5m (4.9ft) around it marking an area which cars should not enter, has been developed.

The Tether box also collects data on cars which enter the zone, with the aim of creating a map showing safer, and more hazardous, cycling routes.

BBC Click’s Lara Lewington reports.

