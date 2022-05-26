The 22-year-old 3D-printing schools

Maggie Grout started the NGO, Thinking Huts, as a teenager, with the aim of 3D-printing schools in countries where some children lack the opportunity to get an education.

She has just printed her first school in Madagascar - only the second 3D-printed school in the world.

Printing schools is fast, once the printer is set up, and saves on building materials.

Maggie says she is motivated to help underprivileged children partly because she was born in poverty in China, before being adopted by American parents.

Next year she plans to print a village school in a different part of Madagascar, a country where one in five children do not even attend primary school.

Camera: Geoffrey Gaspard

Edited and produced by: Oana Marocico