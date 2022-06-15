El Salvador's Bitcoin pet hospital

The Chivo Pets animal hospital, which opened in El Salvador in February, provides whatever care an animal needs for just 25 cents - as long as payment is made with a cryptocurrency wallet.

It's the latest move by the government to encourage the use of Bitcoin, following the decision to make it legal tender nine months ago.

You can buy pretty much anything in Bitcoin in El Salvador if you want to, but for many the country's other official currency - the US dollar - remains the first choice.

