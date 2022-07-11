Did hackers start this steel plant fire?

Experts are asking who is behind a hacking group called Predatory Sparrow, which says it started a fire in an Iranian steel factory.

It's extremely rare for hackers to cause damage in the physical world but the attack in Iran last week is being seen as one of those significant and troubling moments.

