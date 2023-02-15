As a young girl, Alice (not her real name) logged on to the popular live video chat website, Omegle, and was randomly paired with a paedophile, who coerced her into becoming his digital sex slave.

This video contains disturbing content.

From his family home in Canada, he forced the American girl to send him explicit images and videos of herself for three years.

He is now being bars but Alice is suing Omegle in a landmark case that could pave the way for many more lawsuits against other social platforms.

The BBC documentary Omegle: Matched with My Abuser is available on the BBC iPlayer.

Filmed by Eloise Alanna and Emma Ailes, and edited by Woody Morris