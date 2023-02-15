BBC Cyber Correspondent Joe Tidy tracks down the reclusive creator of Omegle, Leif Brooks, hoping to talk about child safety on his website.

The website has been cited in dozens of child abuse cases in the last two years.

Mr Brooks never gives interviews and didn't answer questions over email so the BBC went to his home in Florida.

He declined to talk but sent a statement saying that users of Omegle were "solely responsible for their behaviour" while using his website but that the site take user safety "extremely seriously". His email did not specify any actions that his site takes against paedophiles.

Filmed by Emma Ailes and edited by Woody Morris