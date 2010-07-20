Media player
MacAskill 'happy to assist' US Megrahi questions
Scottish Justice Minister Kenny MacAskill has said he is "happy to assist" US investigators, if requested, over the release of Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Ali al-Megrahi in 2009.
The move comes as Prime Minister David Cameron agreed to meet four US senators to discuss allegations that BP lobbied for the release of the Lockerbie bomber, who has prostate cancer.
BP has admitted lobbying the British government in 2007 over a prisoner transfer agreement with Libya, but denied specifically discussing Megrahi.
