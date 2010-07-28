Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sand sculpture: More than just sand castles?
Sand sculpting is becoming increasingly popular around the UK but is it art?
Artists can work for weeks on one sculpture just to see it demolished the next day.
World champion sculptor Nicola Wood explained its appeal to Jessica Creighton at the Sand Sculpting Festival on Weston-Super-Mare beach.
-
28 Jul 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window