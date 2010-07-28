Media player
Huge submarine part moves through Cumbrian town
An 840-tonne section of submarine has been moved along a street in a Cumbrian town.
The Astute class vessel Audacious is being built at the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow.
The section, which will house the vessel's command deck, was moved along Bridge Road from the firm's assembly shop to the Devonshire dock hall.
Andy Ogden, boat manager for Audacious, described the logistics of the move.
