PJHQ
Exclusive tour inside UK's military PJHQ

The BBC has been given exclusive access to the headquarters which runs the UK's military operations abroad.

Set up in 1996, the Permanent Joint Headquarters, has moved into a new building in Northwood, in north-west London.

Caroline Wyatt reports.

  • 07 Aug 2010