Ex-Paratrooper sentenced for selling Army goods on eBay

A former paratrooper has been given a 10 month sentence, suspended for two years, for handling stolen military goods and selling them on eBay.

Ex-Parachute Regiment warrant officer Allan Peet, 41, of Bridgend, admitted handling more than £6,500 worth of military boots, day sacks, hydration systems and ration packs.

  • 12 Aug 2010