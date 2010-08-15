Princess Elizabeth carrying Princess Anne in 1950
Archive: Princess Anne's first public appearance

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, is celebrating her 60th birthday.

This film from the BBC News archive shows the infant Anne's first public appearance in 1950, one month after she was born.

Excited crowds gathered outside Clarence House to see the young princess travel with her mother and brother from their home to make their way north to Balmoral.

First broadcast 18 September 1950

