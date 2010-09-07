Media player
'The Blitz brought everybody together'
A Remembrance Service is being held in London to mark the 70th anniversary of the start of the Blitz, when Hitler's war offensive switched from military targets to towns and cities.
On 7 September 1940, hundreds of Nazi aircraft swarmed over London, their bombs killing hundreds of civilians and leaving more than 1,600 more injured.
Alf Morris, who was 10 at the time, took BBC News back to the site of his former home in Bethnal Green, east London, to relive the events of that first night of the Blitz.
07 Sep 2010
