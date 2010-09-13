Media player
Eco-car show wows enthusiasts in London
At the end of a week devoted to spreading an environmentally friendly message, the Prince of Wales has hosted an electric eco-car spectacular in central London.
Enthusiasts and celebrities turned out for the showcase of green transport options.
Dominic Hughes reports.
13 Sep 2010
