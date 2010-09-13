Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What kind of Pope is Joseph Ratzinger?
Pope Benedict's first State visit to the UK comes at a testing time for the Catholic Church as it tries to comes to terms with rapid social change and the legacy of abuse by priests.
It is the first papal visit since his predecessor Pope John Paul in 1982.
So what kind of Pope is Joseph Ratzinger?
Our Europe Editior Gavin Hewitt has this profile.
-
13 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window