Hurricane Igor reaches Bermuda
Bermuda is bracing itself for the arrival of the full force of Hurricane Igor, a category-two storm expected to bring torrential rains and fierce winds.

The island's premier has said it is likely to be one of the worst hurricanes ever to threaten Bermuda.

Stephanie Holmes reports.

  • 20 Sep 2010
