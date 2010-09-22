Video

It's been 100 years since Captain Scott and his team set off from Britain on their famous Antarctic expedition.

Despite reaching the Pole, the men never lived to tell the tale, freezing to death just a few miles from safety.

But their fate was only discovered thanks to Captain Charles Seymour Wright. He'd travelled much of the journey as Scott's glaciologist, and when the Polar party didn't arrive back, set out to look for them.

A collection of photographs and relics from his historic journey is now being auctioned at Christie's in London. BBC News was given a tour of the collection by Wright's grandson, Adrian Raeside.

