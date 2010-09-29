Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bill Clinton to visit Londonderry
The former American president Bill Clinton is returning to Northern Ireland to voice his continued support for the peace process, and to try to promote economic growth.
While in office, he went there three times. Mark Simpson reports.
-
29 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window