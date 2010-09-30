Media player
Ronnie Barker statue unveiled in Aylesbury by wife
A bronze statue of the late comedy legend Ronnie Barker has been unveiled in Aylesbury.
The Porridge and Two Ronnies star, who died five years ago, was born in Bedford and began his acting career in Aylesbury more than 60 years ago.
Aylesbury Vale District Council commissioned sculptor Martin Jennings to design the statue as part of its Waterside development project.
The statue was officially unveiled by Mr Barker's widow, Joy.
Alistair Fee reports.
30 Sep 2010
