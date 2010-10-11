HMS Duncan
Traditional launch for HMS Duncan on the River Clyde in Glasgow

The last of a fleet of six Royal Navy warships built in Scotland has been launched into the River Clyde, in Glasgow.

The 7,500-tonne Type 45 vessel is the sixth ship of its kind to be made for the Royal Navy and is expected to enter service in 2014.

HMS Duncan is likely to be the final navy vessel to be launched by this traditional method.

