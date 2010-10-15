Media player
Britain will 'maintain first rank military power'
The Foreign Secretary William Hague has told the American secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, that Britain will maintain "a military power of the first rank".
Mrs Clinton yesterday said she was worried about the proposed cuts to Britain's defence budget, suggesting that they threatened the future of NATO.
Her intervention coincides with a warning from the public spending watchdog about a £3.3billion "black hole" in the Ministry of Defence's equipment budget.
Caroline Wyatt reports.
15 Oct 2010
