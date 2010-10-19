Video

The Metropolitan Police have welcomed the conviction of a prince from Saudi Arabia who murdered his aide at a hotel in London.

Bandar Abdulaziz, 32, was found beaten and strangled in the Landmark Hotel, Marylebone, on 15 February 2010.

Saud Abdulaziz bin Nasser al Saud, 34, had admitted manslaughter but denied murdering Mr Abdulaziz.

Outside court, Detective Chief Inspector John McFarlane said: "The defendant used his position of power, money and authority over his victim Bandar to abuse him over an extended period of time."

"This verdict clearly shows no-one, regardless of their position, is above the law."