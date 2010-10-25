Media player
Excessive mushroom foraging 'threatens ecology'
Mushroom foraging could be threatening the ecology of woodlands.
Some people are picking mushrooms in commercial quantities and there are fears that this will damage the forest habitat.
Foraging for mushrooms is banned in Epping Forest, Essex, where illegal picking has reached an all-time high.
Greg Wood reports.
25 Oct 2010
