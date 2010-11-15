Media player
'People power' replaces speed cameras in Wiltshire
Volunteers in Wiltshire have stepped in after roadside speed cameras were switched off across the county because of funding cuts.
Armed with speed guns, the team collects information on speeding motorists and passes it on to the police.
The BBC's John Maguire reports.
15 Nov 2010
