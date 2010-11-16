Prince Charles and Diana on their engagement (1981)
Engagement of Prince Charles and Diana, 29 years ago

Prince William is to marry his long term girlfriend, Kate Middleton after the couple met at university.

William's mother, Princess Diana, was engaged to Prince Charles on 24 February 1981.

Prince William has given his fiancee his mother's engagement ring, a sapphire and blue diamond.

